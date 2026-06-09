Raiders downplay Nakobe Dean’s absence at mandatory minicamp practice

New Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean missed all of the voluntary offseason program. He was at the team’s media day on Monday, with Dean posting a photo on social media of himself in his uniform against a green screen.

Dean, though, was not present on the field at the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

“No, there’s no concern,” Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy. “He’s a pro. This is the offseason. The number one thing is that we’re taking it one day at a time, and we can get through these next couple days and minicamp and you get through training camp. The key thing is to have everybody as fresh as possible and ready to go for the opener. That’s the number one focus.”

Dean’s absence is unclear.

He has played only 47 of 68 possible games in his career, missing time with a pectoral injury, a foot injury, a patellar tendon tear and a hamstring injury.

Dean spent his first four seasons in Philadelphia after the Eagles made him a third-round pick in 2022. He totaled 226 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and five passes defensed.