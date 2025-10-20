Raiders expect Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby and Jakobi Meyers to return after bye week

The Raiders hit their bye week on a low note, but they expect to have a more imposing roster for their return to the field in Week 9.

Head coach Pete Carroll said that tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers should be back when they play the Jaguars on November 2. Both players missed Sunday’s 31-0 loss to the Chiefs and Bowers has missed three games overall with a knee injury.

Carroll said that Meyers, who has knee and toe injuries, was “close” to playing against Kansas City. He has 29 catches for 329 yards in his six appearances this season.

Carroll also said that defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to be ready to go against Jacksonville. He entered Sunday’s game with a back injury and departed after hurting his knee.