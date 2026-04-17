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Raiders GM John Spytek on scouting the UFL: When there’s football on, we’re watching

  
Published April 17, 2026 03:11 PM

The United Football League hasn’t generated much interest from football fans, but NFL scouts are watching.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek said he and his pro personnel department make a point of scouting the UFL, Canadian Football League, NFL International Player Pathway program and any other potential source of players that other teams missed on.

“We watch football whenever it’s on. That’s one of the requirements of the job. We’ve got a great pro department,” Spytek said. “Whether it’s UFL, CFL, IPP program, if there’s football going on and there’s players we think can help us, we’re watching. And they do an awesome job with it.”

At the same time, those aren’t major sources of new talent the way the NFL draft is. Spytek’s comments came at the end of his pre-draft press conference, and he was surprised that the final question he got was on that topic.

“You want to end on a UFL question?” Spytek said. “Didn’t have that on my bingo card.”