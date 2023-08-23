Raiders have shown no interest in trading player no one would want to trade for

As the news circulates that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is searching for a trade, another item of news has emerged regarding another unhappy running back.

According to NFL Media, the Raiders “have shown no interest” in trading running back Josh Jacobs.

It’s an interesting report, one that invites plenty of speculation. Is this just a box-checking nugget? A statement of the obvious?

They’ve shown no interest in trading Jacobs because (drum roll) no one has shown interest in trading for him. Under the rules of the non-exclusive franchise tag, he can talk to other teams. Possibilities like a trade can be discussed. And if it was ever going to happen, it was going to happen before the July 17 deadline for signing Jacobs to a long-term deal.

Currently, all the new team would get is a one-year, $10.1 million arrangement with no ability to sign Jacobs to a new deal until after the regular season. Who would trade for that contract, in light of the current market?

Only the Raiders are willing to pay Jacobs $10.1 million. As the calendar creeps toward Week 1, it’s fair to wonder if/when owner Mark Davis will decide to do what his football people possibly want him to do — authorize the removal of the tag.

Regardless, the time for a potential trade of Jacobs came and went with nary a peep of another team wanting to trade for him. At this point, it’s hard not to wonder whether the Raiders are simply trying to conjure a market that doesn’t currently exist. It actually makes sense; at a time when teams might be thinking about trading for Taylor, maybe someone would be inclined to trade for Jacobs instead.

Still, $10.1 million is a stiff price to pay for one year, given the market. The Raiders actually might have to pay part of the salary in order to get a draft pick in exchange for the rights to Jacobs’s contract in 2023 — and the ability to tag him again in 2024.