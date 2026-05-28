Raiders OC Andrew Janocko: Fernando Mendoza wants to come in, grind every day

Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick of this year’s draft, has been making a positive impression on his new offensive coordinator.

While Klint Kubiak is set to call Las Vegas’ offensive plays, first-year OC Andrew Janocko will also be one of the architects of Mendoza’s development.

Janocko said on Thursday that Mendoza’s approach to learning the pro game has been a positive for the club so far.

“I think he’s a guy that wants to come in and grind every day, work,” Janocko said in his press conference. “All three of those guys [Mendoza, Kirk Cousins, Aidan O’Connell] come in every single day and they want to work, they want to learn, they want to be the best in the world. He’s got two guys in the room with him that just set an unbelievable example with the way they work, the way they prepare. So he’s able to see that and grow within himself.”

Though Mendoza will take over as Las Vegas’ QB1 sooner than later, right now the Raiders like that the young QB is interested in going beyond the surface level as he learns the offense.

“I think that’s something we ask from all quarterbacks — is just to know the whys behind every play,” Janocko said. “Know the what, know the whys, and be ready to go above and beyond the Xs and Os at times to make things right. And to know where guys are at and where they’re supposed to be at, so that you can help guys, knowing not [just] your job, but the other 10 jobs as well.”

To that end, Cousins and O’Connell have been a benefit to Mendoza. But the club also has players at different positions to help with that process.

“[G]uys like [center] Tyler Linderbaum [can say] if a young quarterback’s cadence is just a little bit off, that’s great insight for him,” Janocko said.

There’s a lot of time between now and Week 1, let alone the rest of the season. But Mendoza Mendoza appears to have brought plenty to the table since the Raiders made his selection official just over a month ago.