Raiders place Austin Walter on injured reserve

The Raiders have made a move with one of their running backs.

Las Vegas announced on Thursday that the club has placed Austin Walter on injured reserve.

The exact nature of Walter’s injury is unclear at this point. But Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com noted that Walter was not participating during Wednesday’s practice.

Because he’s been placed on IR before the start of the regular season, Walter is not eligible to return and play for the Raiders in 2023.

Walter spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad. He appeared in one game for the Giants in 2019, four games for the 49ers in 2020, and four games for the Jets in 2021. He has 104 career rushing yards and three catches for 36 yards.