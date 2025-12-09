Raiders put CB Kyu Blu Kelly on IR, sign CB Chigozie Anusiem

Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly’s season is over.

Kelly was carted off of the field after suffering a knee injury in Sunday’s home loss to the Broncos and the Raiders announced that he has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday. They signed cornerback Chigozie Anusiem to fill the open spot on the roster.

Kelly appeared in all 13 games for the Raiders this season and he started eight times. He had 40 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in that action.

Anusiem played in one game for the Browns last season. He was most recently a member of the practice squad in Arizona.