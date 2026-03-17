Raiders re-sign restricted free agent Thomas Booker

The Raiders re-signed restricted free agent Thomas Booker IV, the team announced Tuesday.

The Raiders traded for the defensive tackle in training camp last summer. He appeared in all 17 games with 13 starts and totaled 44 tackles, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed.

Booker, 26, entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2022. He signed with the Eagles’ practice squad in 2023 after Houston waived him out of the preseason.

He appeared in all 17 games during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX campaign in 2024 and recorded 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defensed.

In his three-year career, Booker has played 44 games with 15 starts and totaled 77 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed.