Raiders sign OG Spencer Burford

The Raiders signed offensive guard Spencer Burford on Tuesday, the team announced.

The unrestricted free agent took visits to the Chargers and Raiders this week.

Burford, 25, spent his first four seasons with the 49ers after they made him a fourth-round pick. He started 29 games in his first two seasons.

Burford was a backup in 2024 but started 11 games in 2025, including both of the 49ers’ playoff games.

He has played mostly right guard but has experience at left guard.

Burford has 2,162 offensive snaps and 273 on special teams.