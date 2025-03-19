 Skip navigation
Raiders sign restricted free agent LB Christian Elliss to an offer sheet

  
Published March 19, 2025 05:13 PM

The Raiders hosted restricted free agent linebacker Christian Elliss for a visit this week and they hope that he’ll be sticking around for a while.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed Elliss to an offer sheet. The Patriots tendered Elliss, so they will have until Monday to match the offer and keep him in New England.

If the Patriots do not match, they will not receive any compensation because they tendered Elliss at the lowest level. That tender carried a salary of $3.26 million for the 2025 season.

Elliss joined the Patriots during the 2023 season after playing 19 games with the Eagles over parts of three seasons. He had 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, five passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 16 games last year.