 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftjjorkyler_260610.jpg
Do Vikings have the QB of the future on roster?
nbc_pft_joelbitonio_260610.jpg
Bitonio pokes fun at Manziel in press conference
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260610.jpg
Does Watson or Shedeur have the edge in QB battle?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftjjorkyler_260610.jpg
Do Vikings have the QB of the future on roster?
nbc_pft_joelbitonio_260610.jpg
Bitonio pokes fun at Manziel in press conference
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260610.jpg
Does Watson or Shedeur have the edge in QB battle?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign WR Brandon Johnson

  
Published June 10, 2026 04:57 PM

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Johnson didn’t have to wait long to find a new home after being released by the Steelers on Wednesday.

The Raiders announced that they have signed Johnson to their 90-man roster on Thursday. Wide receiver Corey Rucker was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Johnson did not play in any games last season while spending time on practice squads in Pittsburgh and Tampa. He had one catch for nine yards in three games for the Steelers in 2024 and 25 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns while with the Broncos the previous two years.

Rucker signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Arkansas State earlier this year.