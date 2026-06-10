Raiders sign WR Brandon Johnson

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Johnson didn’t have to wait long to find a new home after being released by the Steelers on Wednesday.

The Raiders announced that they have signed Johnson to their 90-man roster on Thursday. Wide receiver Corey Rucker was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Johnson did not play in any games last season while spending time on practice squads in Pittsburgh and Tampa. He had one catch for nine yards in three games for the Steelers in 2024 and 25 catches for 326 yards and five touchdowns while with the Broncos the previous two years.

Rucker signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Arkansas State earlier this year.