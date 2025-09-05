 Skip navigation
Raiders to sign WR Justin Shorter to 53-man roster

  
Published September 5, 2025 11:16 AM

With Amari Cooper’s retirement, the Raiders are adding a receiver from their practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Las Vegas is promoting Justin Shorter, according to a report from NFL Media.

Shorter, 25, entered the league as a Bills fifth-round pick in 2023. He missed his entire rookie season due to injury. After he was waived by the Bills as part of their roster cuts a year ago, he landed with the Raiders’ practice squad and converted from tight end to receiver.

He appeared in 10 games for Las Vegas last year, mainly playing special teams.

In this year’s preseason, Shorter caught three passes for 22 yards.

The Raiders are heading East to play the Patriots to open the 2025 season this weekend.