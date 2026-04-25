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Raiders trade up, select CB Jermod McCoy to start fourth round

  
Published April 25, 2026 12:15 PM

The wait is over for Jermod McCoy.

The Raiders swapped picks with the Bills, trading up to No. 101 to select McCoy with the first pick of the fourth round.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in January of last year. He elected to skip his final year of eligibility to declare for the draft.

His slide was induced by teams who had concerns about the health of his knee.

McCoy was a one-year starter at Tennessee after playing one season at Oregon State. He was a second-team All-SEC honoree in 2024, recording four interceptions.

Buffalo received a 2027 seventh-round pick from Las Vegas to complete the deal.