Rams-49ers officially will kick off in Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8:35 p.m. ET

The NFL announced the date and time for Australia’s first regular-season game.

The Rams will face the 49ers on Friday, Sept. 11, at approximately 10:35 a.m. AEST at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The game will air live on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8:35 p.m. ET/5:35 p.m. PT.

The network that will air the game is yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to kick off our season in Melbourne, enhancing an already historic moment for both the NFL and the Rams,” Rams Head of International Stephanie Cheng said. “Every time members of our organization visit, including earlier this month, we see first hand the growing excitement from folks across Melbourne in anticipation of this game. Not only will it be special playing the 49ers on a Friday morning in Australia, it also will be great for our fans back at home to be able to watch this matchup in primetime on Thursday night.”

Final preparations are under way for tickets to go on sale for the game. Qualifying Rams’ season-ticket members will have access to an exclusive presale beginning on Wednesday, April 1, at 2 p.m. PT.

Hospitality packages will be available to purchase from Ticketmaster starting Monday, April 6, at 5 p.m. PT, and general access tickets will go on sale to the public starting Tuesday, April 7, at 5 p.m. PT. All tickets and hospitality packages will be available to purchase directly from the Ticketmaster website.

“We are thrilled to be able to confirm the time and date for Australia’s first-ever regular-season NFL game at the MCG between the Rams and 49ers — a match-up that has created plenty of hype and excitement,” NFL Australia & New Zealand General Manager Charlotte Offord said. “We know that there is already plenty of appetite for this game, both in Australia and internationally, and we’re looking forward to getting tickets on sale in the coming weeks for what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under.”