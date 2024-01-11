Rams add RG Kevin Dotson to injury report with limited participation

The Rams added right guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) to their practice report Wednesday. Dotson, who was not on the report last week, had a limited practice.

Left tackle Joe Noteboom (foot), defensive back Jordan Fuller (ankle), right tackle Rob Havenstein (rest) and linebacker Troy Reeder (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (shoulder) was limited.

Noteboom and Higbee did not play in Week 18.