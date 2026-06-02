Rams announce Myles Garrett will wear No. 95

Myles Garrett will be wearing a new uniform in 2026, but it will have a familiar number.

The Rams announced on Tuesday that Garrett will be wearing No. 95 this season. Garrett joined the Rams in a trade with the Browns on Monday.

Garrett wore No. 95 throughout his nine seasons in Cleveland. He wore No. 15 at Texas A&M.

Defensive lineman Poona Ford wore No. 95 for the Rams last season and was set to wear it again before Garrett joined the team. He will now wear No. 97 with defensive lineman Bill Norton switching to No. 93 and defensive lineman Payton Zdroik moving from No. 93 to No. 62.