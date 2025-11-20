Rams are the favorites to win the Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford is the favorite to win MVP

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford are having a very big year.

Stafford is having the finest season of his NFL career and is currently the betting favorite to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. And the Rams are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Rams’ current odds to win it all are +550 at DraftKings, with the Eagles in second at +600. Stafford’s odds to win MVP are +135, with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye next at +185.

In his 17th NFL season, Stafford is playing better than ever, completing 223 of 338 passes for 2,557 yards, with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating of 112.7 is the best of his career. Stafford has never won the league MVP or even received a single first-place MVP vote, but this could be the year he does it.

Stafford is far from the only reason the Rams are winning, however. The Rams’ defense is second in the NFL with 18 takeaways and is allowing just 4.96 yards per play, seventh-best in the league.

At 8-2, the Rams are in first place in the NFC West and look like they’re going to be in a competitive race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With seven games to go, the Rams and Stafford are tough to bet against.