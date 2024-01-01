Rams clinch playoff berth with Seahawks loss to Steelers

The Rams are officially in the 2023 postseason.

After defeating the Giants on Sunday, Los Angeles clinched its playoff berth with Seattle’s loss to Pittsburgh in Week 17.

This is the fifth postseason appearance for the Rams in seven seasons under head coach Sean McVay.

The team has won the NFC West three times and earned a Wild Card berth three times. L.A. won Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and appeared in Super Bowl LIII in 2018.

The Rams will take on the 49ers in Week 18, with San Francisco having nothing to play for after the club clinched the No. 1 seed on Sunday.

Peter Schrager of NFL Media noted that the Rams’ team plane in Newark, N.J. was waiting to see the result of Pittsburgh-Seattle before taking off for Los Angeles. After a Steelers victory, that should be a long, happy flight back to the West Coast.