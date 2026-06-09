Rams DC Chris Shula: We have our principles, but Myles Garrett will do what he does best

Myles Garrett got on the practice field with the Rams for the first time on Monday and he began to acclimate himself into life with a new team.

It’s also a new defense, but it doesn’t sound like Garrett is going to have to spend too many late nights in the playbook to be ready to take the field. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula invoked some big names on Monday while talking about how the team views integrating Garrett into the scheme.

“Obviously, we’re still gonna have our principles . . . but we’re gonna let him do what he does best, and we all know exactly what he does best,” Shula said, via the team’s website. “You’re not gonna take Michael Jordan, LeBron, all those guys and pull them out of their comfort zone. We’re gonna work with him and put him in the best spots that we think for him and the defense to succeed.”

There will be some things for Garrett to get used to as the Rams run a 3-4 base rather than the 4-3 he became familiar with in Cleveland, but any alignment is going to benefit from Garrett getting after the quarterback as often as possible.