Rams “don’t expect any drama” with Matthew Stafford’s contract

A report emerged on Monday that the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford had made significant progress on a contract extension.

Stafford, 38, is currently slated to make $48.266 million in 2026 after winning his first MVP award in 2025. He reported for the start of the club’s offseason program on Monday.

In Los Angeles’ pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, General Manager Les Snead noted the club doesn’t feel there’s anything to worry about with Stafford’s situation.

“Progress has been made,” Snead said, via Nate Atkins of TheAthletic.com. “No timeline per se, but don’t expect any drama.”

That Stafford reported for the start of the offseason program is a sign that there is no acrimony between the two sides. It seems that Stafford and the Rams will reach a new deal sooner than later.