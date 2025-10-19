 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons' comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Rams-Jaguars features rare London game between teams with winning records

  
Published October 19, 2025 09:12 AM

The NFL began playing regular-season games in London eighteen years ago. Today’s return to Wembley Stadium will be No. 42 in England.

And the contest between the 4-2 Rams and 4-2 Jaguars is only the second between two teams with winning records at the time the game is played.

The first happened three years ago, when the 3-1 Giants faced the 3-1 Packers. The Giants, perhaps spurred by a unique battle cry from the Brits, prevailed.

But it’s not as if the NFL deliberately schedules games between teams that the locals would describe as wankers. It’s just how the schedule plays out.

This year, both the Rams and Jaguars have gotten off to a good start. One will get to 5-2. And the game will be played in a steady rain on a surface that at times has been slippery when dry.