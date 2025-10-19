Rams-Jaguars features rare London game between teams with winning records

The NFL began playing regular-season games in London eighteen years ago. Today’s return to Wembley Stadium will be No. 42 in England.

And the contest between the 4-2 Rams and 4-2 Jaguars is only the second between two teams with winning records at the time the game is played.

The first happened three years ago, when the 3-1 Giants faced the 3-1 Packers. The Giants, perhaps spurred by a unique battle cry from the Brits, prevailed.

But it’s not as if the NFL deliberately schedules games between teams that the locals would describe as wankers. It’s just how the schedule plays out.

This year, both the Rams and Jaguars have gotten off to a good start. One will get to 5-2. And the game will be played in a steady rain on a surface that at times has been slippery when dry.