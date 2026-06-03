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Rams offer free exchange for recently purchased Jared Verse jerseys

  
Published June 3, 2026 03:35 PM

When the Rams traded for Myles Garrett, they sent one of their top young players to Cleveland as part of the deal.

The 2024 AP defensive rookie of the year, Jared Verse had been making a name for himself in Los Angeles. But now that he’s no longer with the club, the Rams are offering fans a little bit of consolation.

The Rams announced on Wednesday that the club is offering a free exchange for recently purchased Verse jerseys.

The announcement notes that if you purchased a Verse jersey in person at the team’s draft party or official team store since the club launched its new uniforms in April, you’re eligible to exchange that jersey for another one of your choice.

Additionally, if you purchased any Verse jersey in the past 90 days from ramsfanshop.com, nflshop.com, or fanatics.com, that jersey may also be exchanged for free.

Visit the Rams website for additional details on the exchange process.