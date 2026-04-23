Rams reaping the rewards from last year’s draft night trade with Falcons

The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game last season, head into this season as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, and should draft another good player tonight, when they own the 13th pick in the first round, thanks to a forward-thinking trade with the Falcons last year.

A year ago, the Rams traded their own first- and third-round picks to the Falcons for Atlanta’s second- and seventh-round picks, plus their 2026 first-round pick. The Falcons badly wanted pass rusher James Pearce, and they were willing to give up their 2026 first-round pick to go up and get him.

Rams General Manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have earned the job security that makes it easy for them to think ahead when making trades. They didn’t need the instant gratification of adding a player in the first round in 2025, when they anticipated that with the Falcons’ first-round pick they’d have a chance to add an even better player in 2026.

While the Rams played the long game, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris knew they were on the hot seat. Knowing their 2025 job status was “win now or get fired,” they didn’t have time to worry about their 2026 first-round pick. Sure enough, Fontenot and Morris were both fired at the end of last season. The new regime in Atlanta has to rebuild without a first-round pick, while Pearce is not currently with the team as he faces legal charges stemming from alleged abuse of his ex-girlfriend.

The Rams are in much better shape. They traded away their own first-round pick for cornerback Trent McDuffie, but the Falcons’ first-round pick means they still have the ammunition to bolster their roster tonight. Maybe they’ll add a good player with the 13th pick, or maybe Snead will trade it for more picks or another player, but either way, the Super Bowl favorites should get better tonight.

The long-term thinking the Rams showed during last year’s draft is one of the reasons they’ve been able to consistently stay near the top of a league that is structured to promote parity.