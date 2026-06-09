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Rams sign OLB Tomon Fox

  
Published June 9, 2026 02:36 PM

The Rams have added an outside linebacker.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Tomon Fox.

Fox, 28, spent the last four seasons with the Giants, largely bouncing between the team’s active roster and the practice squad after initially signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

In 37 career games with two starts, Fox has recorded 45 total tackles with 2.0 sacks. Last season, he appeared in nine games with one start, tallying six total tackles while mainly playing special teams.