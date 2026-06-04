Rams sign seventh-round DT Tim Keenan III

The Rams signed seventh-round defensive tackle Tim Keenan III on Thursday.

His signing leaves only one player in the five-player class unsigned. First-round quarterback Ty Simpson still has not agreed to terms.

The Rams drafted Keenan in the seventh round, with the 232nd overall choice. The former Alabama nose tackle is expected to back up Poona Ford.

Keenan started 12 games for Alabama last season, recording 16 tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.

In his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Keenan totaled 95 tackles, 12.5 sacks for loss and 5.5 sacks.