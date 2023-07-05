Rams sign three more picks, including Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

The Rams drafted 14 players this spring. Twelve now are under contract.

The team announced it signed outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, running back Zach Evans and defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. All three were sixth-round picks.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Hodges-Tomlinson signed a four-year deal worth $4.039 million total with a $199,852 signing bonus; Mathis will get $4.022 million total, with a $182,468 signing bonus; and Zach Evans receives $3.973 million over four years with a $133,332 signing bonus.

Third-round defensive ends Byron Young and Kobie Turner remain unsigned.

Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, won the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football.

In four years at TCU, Hodges-Tomlinson intercepted five passes and made 125 tackles.

His size — 5 foot 8, 178 pounds — is the reason he dropped to the sixth round.