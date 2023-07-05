 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_livefrom_navypilots_230705.jpg
Navy conducts all-women flyover at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_aiath_nancyhenderson_230705.jpg
‘Amazing’ to see support for women’s golf
nbc_golf_aiath_hilarylunke_230705.jpg
Lunke hopeful for the future of women’s golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams sign three more picks, including Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

  
Published July 5, 2023 05:35 PM

The Rams drafted 14 players this spring. Twelve now are under contract.

The team announced it signed outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, running back Zach Evans and defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. All three were sixth-round picks.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Hodges-Tomlinson signed a four-year deal worth $4.039 million total with a $199,852 signing bonus; Mathis will get $4.022 million total, with a $182,468 signing bonus; and Zach Evans receives $3.973 million over four years with a $133,332 signing bonus.

Third-round defensive ends Byron Young and Kobie Turner remain unsigned.

Hodges-Tomlinson, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, won the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best defensive back in college football.

In four years at TCU, Hodges-Tomlinson intercepted five passes and made 125 tackles.

His size — 5 foot 8, 178 pounds — is the reason he dropped to the sixth round.