Rams take 20-13 lead off of 103-yard pick-six in fourth quarter
The Seahawks were poised to take a fourth-quarter lead over the Rams with the ball on Los Angeles’ 6-yard line.
But then things changed in a hurry.
Facing pressure, quarterback Geno Smith fired an errant pass into the end zone and was picked off by safety Kamren Kinchens — who returned the takeaway for a 103-yard, go-ahead pick six to give Los Angeles a 20-13 lead.
It was the longest interception returned for a touchdown in Rams franchise history.
Seattle had gotten into the red zone with a questionable defensive pass interference penalty. Ahkello Witherspoon was flagged even though he had just gotten his feet tangled with receiver Cody White.
The Rams have now outscored Seattle 17-0 so far in the second half.
Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein went down on a run play late in the third quarter and is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Seattle safety K’Von Wallace is out with an ankle injury.