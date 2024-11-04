 Skip navigation
Rams take 20-13 lead off of 103-yard pick-six in fourth quarter

  
Published November 3, 2024 07:08 PM

The Seahawks were poised to take a fourth-quarter lead over the Rams with the ball on Los Angeles’ 6-yard line.

But then things changed in a hurry.

Facing pressure, quarterback Geno Smith fired an errant pass into the end zone and was picked off by safety Kamren Kinchens — who returned the takeaway for a 103-yard, go-ahead pick six to give Los Angeles a 20-13 lead.

It was the longest interception returned for a touchdown in Rams franchise history.

Seattle had gotten into the red zone with a questionable defensive pass interference penalty. Ahkello Witherspoon was flagged even though he had just gotten his feet tangled with receiver Cody White.

The Rams have now outscored Seattle 17-0 so far in the second half.

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein went down on a run play late in the third quarter and is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Seattle safety K’Von Wallace is out with an ankle injury.