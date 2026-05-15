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Rams tie all-time record with seven primetime games

  
Published May 14, 2026 08:26 PM

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, but the Rams were given the most primetime games in 2026.

The Rams’ seven primetime games tied the all-time record for most primetime games. The 2025 Chiefs and the 2023 Bills also played in seven primetime games.

The Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Seahawks each have six primetime games, and the Cowboys, Eagles, Bears, Patriots and 49ers each have five primetime games.

The Vikings, Giants, Steelers, Ravens, Lions and Texans all play four primetime games. The Jaguars, Broncos, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Chargers and Bucs each have three, and the Colts, Saints and Browns all have one.

The Rams’ seven primetime games are:

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 10, vs. 49ers, 8:35 p.m. ET, Netflix (Australia)

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 21, vs. Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Week 5: Monday, Oct. 12, vs. Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Week 12: Wednesday, Nov. 25, vs. Packers, 8 p.m. ET, Netflix

Week 13: Thursday, Dec. 3, vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime

Week 16: Friday, Dec. 25, at Seahawks (Christmas), 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox