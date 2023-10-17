Rams to sign Myles Gaskin off Vikings practice squad

The Rams are adding another running back to help offset the injuries to Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers.

Los Angeles is signing Myles Gaskin off of the Vikings’ practice squad, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gaskin signed with the Vikings at the end of August after he was released by the Dolphins. He has gone between the practice squad and ther active roster, appearing in one game for the Vikings this season. He played two special teams snaps.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Gaskin had two solid seasons in 2020 and 2021. He accumulated 972 yards from scrimmage in 10 games in 2020, scoring five total touchdowns. In 2021, he rushed for 612 yards with three touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 234 yards with four TDs.

The Rams also signed Royce Freeman to their 53-man roster off their practice squad. And the club signed Darrell Henderson to the practice squad.