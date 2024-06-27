 Skip navigation
Randall Cobb and family say they’re lucky to be alive after house fire

  
Published June 27, 2024 06:21 AM

Randall Cobb, his wife and three kids escaped unhurt when a fire engulfed their Nashville house this week.

Cobb’s wife, Aiyda, posted on social media that the family got out of the house just in time.

“We are lucky to be alive,” she wrote. “The Tesla charger caught on fire in the garage late last night and quickly spread. We got out of the house with nothing but the clothes on our back and no shoes on our feet.”

Randall Cobb’s social media message praised the firefighters who quickly responded.

“Thank you for all the love and positive messages,” Cobb wrote. “First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to get back in and get our dog, Louie. We can’t thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action. I can’t get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn’t even have water to shoot yet. I truly thought the cards were going to explode and that we would lose him in this tragedy. He is a true hero. Unfortunately we don’t know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family.”

The 33-year-old Cobb has had a 13-year NFL career, mostly with the Packers. He played last season with the Jets. He is currently a free agent.