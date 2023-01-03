 Skip navigation
Top News

Rashad Weaver discusses college teammate Damar Hamlin: He was chasing his dream

  
Published January 3, 2023 01:51 PM
January 3, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition after collapsing on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Titans gathered as a team Tuesday for discussion and prayer after seeing Bills safety Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest a night earlier. Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver was in the same recruiting class as Hamlin at the University of Pittsburgh and left for the NFL the same year. Weaver was emotional Tuesday when discussing his close friend and college teammate.

“That’s a guy I talk to , whether it be on social media, Snapchat, text or anything, at least probably once a week,” Weaver said of Hamlin, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Constantly just telling each other how we see each other doing our thing each week, playing. He has his own little clothing brand called ‘Chasing M’s.’ It’s about chasing your dreams, chasing millions. That’s everybody’s goal in life is reaching your dreams and getting millions and taking care of your family. I have my own brand, g2r, we’re just always interact and tell each other to keep going.”

Weaver said he was home watching the game with a few other former University of Pittsburgh teammates. There was silence as they watched the scene unfold.

“It was just like everybody else: Just sit there and hold your breath,” Weaver said.

The scene also hit Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons particularly hard. His uncle, former Cowboys defensive end Jason Hatcher, lost his 15-year-old son to a heart condition last month.

“Just to see that, a close family member,” Simmons said. “And then last night. . . . We just can’t take this game for granted. We never know. We just get sidetracked sometimes of the real reason why we play this game and sometimes we can forget that. We’re playing for each other. We’re playing for our family and most of all we’re playing for ourselves, because that’s all we’ve been doing our whole life. I’m sure this is all [Hamlin] knew his whole life. You never know when your last snap may be. It’s just one of the things you can’t take for granted. I’m praying for him and his family.”

For now, the Titans are doing the only thing they can do. Safety Kevin Byard said that’s praying hard for Hamlin’s recovery.