Rashee Rice announces he has met with police over Saturday’s street-racing crash

Four days after leaving the scene of a six-car crash caused by apparent street racing between one car he owns and another car he was leasing, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice finally has met with authorities in Texas.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice said on social media. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

It’s still unclear what his “part in this matter” was. Whether he was driving the Lamborghini Urus from which he apparently emerges (thanks to dashcam video) continues to be the most important question.

His words also ring hollow because: (1) he fled the scene; and (2) he evaded authorities for four days.

It will be nearly impossible for him to avoid the civil liability arising from the incident, given his connection to both cars. The question is whether and to what extent he’ll face criminal liability for the incident.

Twice, Rice called it an accident. While the crash surely wasn’t intentional, the accident was caused by the deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road, from exceeding the speed limit to driving recklessly to attempting to pass a car (as the Corvette in the crash did) in the shoulder on the left side of the road.

It was an avoidable accident. It was a foreseeable and likely accident given the manner in which the cars that trace to Rice were being driven.