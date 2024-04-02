Rashee Rice face serious legal issues, if he was driving the car registered to him

Don’t mess with Texas, generally. Don’t mess with Texas specifically when it comes to street racing.

A law passed in 2023 empowers the authorities to seize and sell vehicles involved in street racing.

Police believe that a vehicle registered to Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a street race that resulted in a six-car accident. That means he might never see that car, again.

Rice’s separate, and more problematic, issue comes from the possibility that he was driving the car and left the scene. That can result in serious criminal penalties in Texas, especially since someone was injured in the ensuing accident.

That’s why Rice has retained counsel. He could have a major problem on his hands, if he was driving the car. As ib potentially up to five years in prison.

He could have separate issues with the NFL and/or the Chiefs. We’ll explore that issue in a subsequent post.

Regardless, it’s potentially a big deal for Rice. it’s definitely a big deal for whoever was driving the two cars that sparked the pileup, since they both apparently fled the scene.