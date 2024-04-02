Rashee Rice leased Lamborgini involved in alleged street race

As more facts emerge, the situation becomes potentially more concerning for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice.

According to NBC 5 in Dallas, Rice had leased the Lamborgini Urus involved in the six-car accident that left multiple people injured, with one hospitalized at least a day after the crash. Police believe the Lamborghini and a Corvette were street racing.

The attorney representing the company that owns the car confirms that it had been leased to Rice.

“Classic Lifestyle leased the vehicle, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus that was involved in this accident,” Coker told NBC 5. “And we had an agreement with Mr. Rice in order to provide that lease. And under our contract, [he] was supposed to be the only one driving [the] vehicle.”

Coker added that the company has not heard from Rice.

“In the past, Mr. Rice had rented at least several vehicles,” Coker said. “There were never any driving citations or accidents related to that. The issue that we have right now is we’ve got a totaled vehicle, and we haven’t heard back as to who’s going to pay for that vehicle. And I understand, there’s, you know, kind of speculation back and forth as far as who’s driving. It doesn’t matter. I mean, we’re looking for accountability and to make sure that our business is made whole here.”

The question of who was driving becomes critical because, under Texas law, a driver who leaves the scene of an accident involving injuries faces potentially serious consequences.

Although Rice has retained counsel and his lawyer has issued a statement indicating that Rice “will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly,” NBC 5 reports that Dallas police still have not spoken to Rice. Which raises a real question as to what it means to handle the situation responsibly.

From Rice’s perspective, the responsible thing to do is to invoke his Constitutional right to remain silent, forcing the police to prove he was driving. From the perspective of everyone else, the responsible thing to do is take responsibility.

NBC 5 notes that, per the Dallas Morning News, a police call sheet lists Rice as the suspected driver of the car. It’s one thing to suspect it. It’s another thing to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s possible that, if none of the people in the car cooperate, it will be impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any of them was driving.