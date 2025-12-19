Rashee Rice, Trent McDuffie, Tyquan Thornton among several Chiefs out for Week 16

There’s a long line of Chiefs who have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Among pass catchers, receivers Rashee Rice (concussion) and Tyquan Thornton (concussion) are both out after they were not able to practice all week.

Top cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) will also miss another game. He was limited for Thursday’s session but did not participate on Wednesday and Friday.

Linebacker Leo Chenal (shoulder), offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (elbow), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (shoulder), and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) have also been ruled out.

With so many players sidelined, it stands to reason that the Chiefs will need to make some Saturday roster moves for depth.

Chiefs-Titans is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Nashville on Sunday.