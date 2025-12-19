 Skip navigation
Rashid Shaheed 58-yard punt return for TD cuts Rams lead to 30-22

  
Published December 18, 2025 10:52 PM

It’s not over in Seattle just yet.

Rashid Shaheed took a punt 58 yards for a touchdown and Sam Darnold connected with Cooper Kupp for a successful two-point conversion to cut Los Angeles’ lead to 30-22 with 8:03 left in the fourth quarter.

It was the Rams’ first punt of the night after Matthew Stafford threw an incompletion to Puka Nacua on the left side.

Now at a one-possession game, the Seahawks could get right back on the board if Seattle gets a stop.

The Seahawks were in the red zone on a previous possession, but Sam Darnold threw his second interception of the night — this one to defensive lineman Kobie Turner.

On the injury front, Seattle safety Coby Bryant is out with a knee injury. Rams right guard Kevin Dotson has also been downgraded to out.