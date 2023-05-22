Rashod Bateman back on the field, getting work at Ravens’ OTAs

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman has taken another step in his rehab from foot surgery. He was a participant in on-field work on the first day of organized team activities Monday, Clifton Brown of the team website reports.

Bateman is expected to ease back into a return to football activies.

He played only six games last season before landing on season-ending injured reserve with a Lisfranc foot injury that required surgery in November. Bateman posted video on Instagram on April 19 of himself running.

Bateman played 18 games and missed 16 in his first two seasons after the Ravens made him a first-round pick. He had core muscle surgery before his rookie season.

But Bateman was averaging 19.0 yards per catch, with 15 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns, before his injury last season.

The Ravens have upgraded their receiving corps this offseason, with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken having Odell Beckham, Nelson Agholor and first-round pick Zay Flowers to go with Bateman.