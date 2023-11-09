Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey limited in practice Thursday

The Ravens had some new names on Thursday’s injury report.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, running back Keaton Mitchell, and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis were not on Thursday’s injury report, but all four of them were added on Thursday.

Bateman was limited with a back injury while Humphrey and Mitchell were both listed as limited with hamstring injuries. Armour-Davis did not practice at all due to an illness.

Mitchell returned to action last week after missing time with his hamstring issue. Bateman and Humphrey dealt with injuries earlier in the season, but these are new ailments.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham had a full practice after resting on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce missed his second straight day with an illness.