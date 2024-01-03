Rasul Douglas is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Bills’ midseason trade for cornerback Rasul Douglas paid off in a major way in Week 17.

Douglas had a pair of interceptions in Buffalo’s 27-21 win over the Patriots. His first pick set up the first Bills touchdown of the day in the first quarter and that score gave them a lead they would not hand back.

The second came in the second quarter and Douglas returned it 40 yards for the third touchdown of his NFL career. The other two came with the Packers, who dealt Douglas to the Bills with a fifth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick in October.

Douglas was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday. He was named the NFC’s top player in Week 12 of the 2021 season and this is his first prize since joining the Bills.