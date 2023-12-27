Ravens-49ers averages 27.2 million viewers

The NFL has said it won’t play games on Christmas when it lands on a Tuesday or a Wednesday. The NFL likely will rethink that before next year, when it moves from Monday to Wednesday.

According to ESPN, last night’s Ravens-49ers game averaged 27.2 million viewers.

It’s a 59-percent bump from last year’s Christmas night game, fueled by the late-season meeting between the best teams in each of the two conferences.

The game produced the second largest Monday night audience in 27 years, trailing only this season’s Eagles-Chiefs game from Week 11.

It was the last Monday night game of the regular season. ESPN and ABC will televise Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night, followed by a doubleheader the following Saturday. ESPN and ABC will televise a Monday night game to cap wild-card weekend.