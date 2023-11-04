Ravens activate Daryl Worley from injured reserve

The Ravens activated safety Daryl Worley to the 53-player roster from injured reserve.

Worley spent four games on IR after injuring his shoulder in Week 4 against the Browns. He was a full participant in practice this week after being designated to return Wednesday.

Starting safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) is questionable after being a limited practice participant all week. Williams has missed the past two games.

Worley is a core special teams player and saw extensive action in Week 3, playing a career-high 102 snaps (76 defense, 26 special teams) against the Colts when Williams and Marlon Humphrey were sidelined.

The Ravens also announced they elevated veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour from the practice squad.

Seymour has played 148 snaps on special teams in seven games this season and 13 on defense.