Ravens add Odell Beckham to the injury report with an ankle

The Ravens added receiver Odell Beckham to the practice report Thursday. He was limited with an ankle injury.

It is unclear the severity or which ankle it is.

Beckham sprained his left ankle in the 2017 preseason and then fractured his left ankle during the 2017 regular-season.

He has not played since Super Bowl LVI, 19 months ago, and he has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2019. Beckham has 67 receptions for 856 yards and eight touchdowns the past three seasons.

The Ravens upgraded left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) to full participation after he got limited work Wednesday.

Tight end Mark Andrews (quad) remained limited, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) was out again.