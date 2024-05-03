Ravens announce 22 undrafted free agent signings

The Ravens announced 22 undrafted free agent signings on Friday and three members of the class didn’t have to travel far to join their new team.

Three members of the Maryland program made the short trip from College Park to Baltimore after signing with the Ravens. Safety Beau Brade was projected by some as mid-round pick heading into the draft and he had 160 tackles as a starter for the Terps the last two years.

Guard Corey Bullock started 11 games at Maryland last season and defensive tackle Tre’Darious Colbert had three sacks after transferring to the school last year.

The Ravens have also signed Limestone wide receiver Jelani Baker, Rutgers wide receiver Isaiah Washington, North Carolina Central wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy, Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, Ole Miss wide receiver Dayton Wade, Oregon State tight end Riley Sharp, Finlay tight end Mike Rigerman, Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt, Iowa linebacker Joe Evans, Lock Haven running back Chris Collier, Oregon State defensive back Ryan Cooper, Duke defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin, Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings, Illinois tackle Julian Pearl, Kansas State long snapper Randen Plattner, Temple linebacker Yvandy Rigby, Tulsa tackle Darrell Simpson, Morgan State defensive back Jordan Toles, and Georgia Tramel Walthour.