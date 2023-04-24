 Skip navigation
Ravens announce Tyler Huntley signed RFA tender

  
Published April 24, 2023 12:31 PM
Tyler Huntley is officially back with the Ravens for 2023.

Baltimore announced the quarterback has signed his restricted free agent tender, which means he’s under a one-year contract worth $2.627 million in the coming season.

While Huntley was available to be signed to an offer sheet with no compensation due to the Ravens, no team expressed interest .

In 15 career appearances with eight starts since 2020, Huntley has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,754 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also started last season’s playoff loss to Cincinnati, which he finished 17-of-29 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Huntley has rushed for 454 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season.

If the Ravens and Lamar Jackson cannot come to an agreement on a new deal that keeps him in Baltimore before the start of the season, then Huntley would be the team’s presumptive starter.

The Ravens also announced that cornerback Kevon Seymour has re-signed with the club. He was on the field for 65 percent of Baltimore’s special teams snaps last season.