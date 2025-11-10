Ravens are now the heavy favorites to win the AFC North

After starting the season with a multitude of injuries and a 1-5 record, the Baltimore Ravens appear destined to win their division.

The Ravens are on a three-game winning streak and have improved their record to 4-5, and are now the heavy favorites to win the AFC North, with -290 odds at DraftKings.

Baltimore is still a game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North standings, but there’s not a lot of optimism that the Steelers can remain in first place. The 5-4 Steelers’ odds to win the division are +260.

The other two teams in the AFC North are non-factors in the division race; the 3-6 Bengals are at +2800 and the 2-7 Browns are at a whopping +20000.

The Ravens’ next three games are against teams with losing records -- the Browns, Jets and Bengals -- so it’s easy to see them being on a six-game winning streak when they face the Steelers on December 7. A month from now, the Ravens may have the division all but wrapped up. Not many people would have expected that when they were 1-5.