Ravens capitalize on Dolphins turnover to take 7-3 lead

Welcome back, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson returned to the starting lineup, and on his fourth pass, he threw his 11th touchdown pass of the season. The Ravens lead the Dolphins 7-3.

Alohi Gilman set up the four-play, 7-yard drive with a forced fumble, one Tahj Washington isn’t likely to forget. Washington caught his first career pass for 11 yards before fumbling. Gilman recovered it and went 8 yards to the Miami 7 before Washington tackled him.

Gilman is playing his third game for the Ravens since they traded with the Chargers.

It still took the Ravens some work to get into the end zone.

Derrick Henry gained 6 yards and lost a yard on the first two downs before Jackson threw incomplete. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Jackson rolled right and found tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews now has three touchdowns for the season.

Jackson is playing his first game since Week 4.

He is 2-of-4 for 9 yards.