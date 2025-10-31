 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens capitalize on Dolphins turnover to take 7-3 lead

  
Published October 30, 2025 08:40 PM

Welcome back, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson returned to the starting lineup, and on his fourth pass, he threw his 11th touchdown pass of the season. The Ravens lead the Dolphins 7-3.

Alohi Gilman set up the four-play, 7-yard drive with a forced fumble, one Tahj Washington isn’t likely to forget. Washington caught his first career pass for 11 yards before fumbling. Gilman recovered it and went 8 yards to the Miami 7 before Washington tackled him.

Gilman is playing his third game for the Ravens since they traded with the Chargers.

It still took the Ravens some work to get into the end zone.

Derrick Henry gained 6 yards and lost a yard on the first two downs before Jackson threw incomplete. On fourth-and-goal from the 2, Jackson rolled right and found tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews now has three touchdowns for the season.

Jackson is playing his first game since Week 4.

He is 2-of-4 for 9 yards.