Ravens donate $5 million to Key Bridge Emergency Fund

The Ravens announced a $5 million donation to the Key Bridge Emergency Fund on Friday.

The fund was established to provide support to families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the collapse of Key Bridge. A container ship hit one of the bridge’s supports on March 26 and six construction workers were killed when the bridge collapsed.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need.”

The Baltimore Orioles also announced a $5 million donation to the fund.