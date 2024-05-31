Ravens expect to have David Ojabo back sometime in training camp

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on edge rusher David Ojabo’s return from a partially torn ACL on Thursday.

Ojabo suffered the injury last September and had season-ending surgery in November, so it’s no surprise that he has not been cleared for football activities at this point. Harbaugh said that the current timeline has the team expecting to get the 2022 second-rounder back on the field at training camp this summer.

“His timeline, I believe, is somewhere in training camp,” Ojabo said, via the team’s website. “It won’t be minicamp, but it’s at some point in time once we get back for training camp.”

Ojabo tore his Achilles while training for the draft and only played two games as a rookie before his three-game cameo last season. The Ravens could use a longer run in the lineup for a player who is seen as a big part of their pass rushing plans in 2024.