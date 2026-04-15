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Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: “Strong chance” we add a couple of tight ends in draft

  
Published April 15, 2026 04:15 PM

The Ravens could be a landing spot for multiple tight ends in next week’s draft.

Baltimore parted ways with Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency and the only addition they’ve made to the group is Durham Smythe. Mark Andrews is set to be the top tight end on the roster and General Manager Eric DeCosta said at a Wednesday press conference that it shouldn’t come as a surprise if they address the position multiple times over the seven-round draft.

“You got some guys that can go high,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “But then, as you get into the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, we see guys that do something well. When you get into those rounds, that’s what you’re looking for. They are going to have some type of hole, but what do they do well? I think there’s a strong chance we’ll add a couple more throughout, for sure.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was with the Bears last season and Chicago’s offense made frequent use of Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. That could be a good sign for the chances of any addition making an immediate impact for the Ravens in 2026.