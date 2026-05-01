Ravens officially sign QBs Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano, 17 other undrafted rookies

Quarterbacks Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano are officially on the roster in Baltimore.

Reports surfaced this week that both players would be signing with the Ravens after going undrafted and the deals were formalized on Friday. Pavia was the Heisman runner-up at Vanderbilt last season and Fagnano started 45 games at UConn.

They join Lamar Jackson and Snoop Huntley on the 90-man roster and will get a chance to show their on-field skills at this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

Pavia and Fagnano are part of a 19-player group of undrafted rookie additions. The Ravens also signed Wake Forest defensive back Ladarius Webb Jr., Memphis wide receiver Cortez Braham, Iowa defensive tackle Aaron Graves, Cincinnati cornerback Matthew McDoom, Eastern Michigan running back Dontae McMillan, Browns tight end Ty Pezza, Ole Miss tackle Diego Pounds, Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson, Maryland wide receiver Octavian Smith, Louisville tackle Trevonte Sylvester, Michigan State running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver, Miami (Ohio) safety Silas Walters, Charlotte linebacker Reid Williford, Syracuse defensive tackle Dion Wilson, Texas linebacker Ethan Burke, Penn State center Nick Dawkins, and Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca.